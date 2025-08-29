CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $834.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.