Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.80. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,465 shares changing hands.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 820.0%.

Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries

About Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

