Deutsche Bank AG Has $344,000 Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 559,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 508,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 150,976 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $8,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $657.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,736.14. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

