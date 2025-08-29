Deutsche Bank AG Invests $357,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 176,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bit Digital

In other Bit Digital news, CEO Samir Tabar acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,178. This represents a 55.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce acquired 500,000 shares of Bit Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BTBT. Wall Street Zen raised Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

