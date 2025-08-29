Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

