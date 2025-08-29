Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,174 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,196 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

