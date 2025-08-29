Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,363 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

