Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. $MCBS

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

