Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period.

DFCF opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

