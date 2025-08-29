Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $78.31. 2,526,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,499,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.3171 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
