Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $78.31. 2,526,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,499,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.3171 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

