Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $448.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.