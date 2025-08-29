Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $21,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DY opened at $256.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $285.64.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

