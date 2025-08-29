Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.46. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 75,624 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
