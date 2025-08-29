Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.46. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 75,624 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 70,592.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

