Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

