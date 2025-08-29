F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $41,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 377,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.