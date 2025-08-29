Fielder Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

