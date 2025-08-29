Financial Analysis: Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) vs. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hudson Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianhe Sowell International Group $36.54 million 3.37 N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.89 $24.39 million $0.40 25.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianhe Sowell International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

