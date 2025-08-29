Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Financial Institutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 6,068.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $555.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently -81.58%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

