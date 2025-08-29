Financial Review: Aercap (NYSE:AER) vs. Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aercap and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aercap 1 1 6 0 2.63 Pony AI 0 0 5 1 3.17

Aercap presently has a consensus target price of $122.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Aercap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.4% of Aercap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aercap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aercap and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aercap 36.93% 13.13% 3.11% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aercap and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aercap $8.00 billion 2.89 $2.10 billion $16.08 7.70 Pony AI $75.03 million 68.54 -$274.12 million N/A N/A

Aercap has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Summary

Aercap beats Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

