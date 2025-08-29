First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $225.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.8424.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $6,766,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Solar by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,709 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 229,028 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 65,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.