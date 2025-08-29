First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,369 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.25% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 517.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 92,507 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

