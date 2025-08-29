Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Five Below worth $41,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 710,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

