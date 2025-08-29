Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $154.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

