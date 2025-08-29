Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $150.03 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.