Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $3.09. Fossil Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 499,483 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fossil Group

Fossil Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.04 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.