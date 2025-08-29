FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.85% of FTI Consulting worth $47,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,288,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 67.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,278 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

