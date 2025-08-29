Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.05. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 11,455 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 40.0%

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

