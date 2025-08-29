Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 54,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 68,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Stock Down 6.4%

About Golden Minerals

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.