Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,255 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.