Graham Holdings Company $GHC Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Graham by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Graham by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Graham stock opened at $1,092.33 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $724.69 and a 1 year high of $1,103.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $971.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham Company Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

