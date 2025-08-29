Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 307.37 ($4.15). 2,961,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,826,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.16).
GPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.33.
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
