Groupon, Inc. $GRPN Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 1,995,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Groupon were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 48,700.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $26.39 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Groupon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

