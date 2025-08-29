Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Head-To-Head Review

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -163.19% N/A -225.14% NerdWallet 6.11% 2.54% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and NerdWallet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $10.47 million 13.60 -$21.30 million ($0.24) -7.17 NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.16 $30.40 million $0.62 16.87

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

