Guess? (NYSE:GES) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a PE ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 9,137.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 3,085.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guess? by 4,168.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

