Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $300,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 224,668 shares in the company, valued at $48,236,219.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,813.62. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

