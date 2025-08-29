Head-To-Head Comparison: Cable One (NYSE:CABO) & TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) and TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cable One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cable One and TELEVISION FRAN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.58 billion 0.56 $14.48 million ($88.37) -1.79 TELEVISION FRAN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than TELEVISION FRAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cable One and TELEVISION FRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 5 0 0 1.83 TELEVISION FRAN 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cable One presently has a consensus target price of $279.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.29%. Given Cable One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than TELEVISION FRAN.

Risk and Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELEVISION FRAN has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and TELEVISION FRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One -32.18% 8.40% 2.25% TELEVISION FRAN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cable One beats TELEVISION FRAN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes. In addition, the company offers Sparklight TV, an IPTV video service that allows customers to stream its video channels from the cloud through an app on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Android-based smart televisions. Further, it provides data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. The company serves residential and business customers, comprising data, video, and voice services. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About TELEVISION FRAN

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios. TF1 SA was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

