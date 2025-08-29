Head to Head Contrast: Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) versus Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chijet Motor and Tesla”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tesla $97.69 billion 11.42 $7.13 billion $1.73 199.99

Risk and Volatility

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Chijet Motor.

Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chijet Motor and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chijet Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tesla 9 15 17 1 2.24

Tesla has a consensus target price of $303.31, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Chijet Motor and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A Tesla 6.54% 7.98% 4.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats Chijet Motor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

