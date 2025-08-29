Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,831.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Herc by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Up 0.1%

HRI opened at $132.70 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

