HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

