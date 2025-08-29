HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,373,000 after buying an additional 1,567,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,284,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

