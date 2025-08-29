HighTower Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 106.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 203,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $103,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,132.16. The trade was a 60.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,837,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.76 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

