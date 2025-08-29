HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.76% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 44.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 222,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

