Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,433 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Corporation has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

