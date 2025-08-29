Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 23,173 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 176.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $32,460,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BILL by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 532,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BILL by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BILL by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after buying an additional 380,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -308.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

