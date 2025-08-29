Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 15,480 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Bankshares Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of UBSI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
United Bankshares Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
