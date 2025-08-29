Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 51,151 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 424.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 252,555 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,190. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. The trade was a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243 in the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE YOU opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

