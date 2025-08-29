Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 49.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 182,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 587,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $109.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

