Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in First Horizon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 156,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

