Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 202.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 210,107 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 166,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.