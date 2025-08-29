Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 548,599 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $13,678,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 154,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $7,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.